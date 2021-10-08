A placeholder session ahead of the US jobs report later









The selling in bonds (higher yields) is the notable move in the market to start the day and that is keeping yen pairs underpinned ahead of European trading.





USD/JPY is on approach towards a test of 112.00 again, trading around 111.90. Meanwhile, CAD/JPY is extending a break higher to fresh three-month highs above 89.00 as buyers may seek a further run towards 91.00 if the fundamentals align.





Elsewhere, GBP/JPY and AUD/JPY are both contesting its respective 100-day moving average with the former having seen September gains capped by the key level. As such, that is one to watch in day(s) ahead to see if buyers have the conviction to break higher.





A lot depends on the tone set by today's US jobs report though so expect market tones to be rather lazy and lacking any meaningful conviction until we get to that.





0600 GMT - Germany August trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of German trade conditions, which have already recovered quite significantly since the depths of the pandemic.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.