EIA US weekly oil inventories -7169K vs -3088K expected

Weekly US crude oil inventories:

Prior was -2979K

Gasoline +1290K vs -1633K exp



Distillates -1732K vs -650K exp



Refinery utilization -1.1% vs -0.3% exp

Here are the API numbers from late yesterday:

Crude -4045K

Gasoline +2711K

Distillates -1961K

Cushing +2128K

Hurricane Ida will throw off this report for a few weeks due to drops in production and exports. Looks for significant draw downs in gasoline inventories. Here are the API numbers from late yesterday:





The OPEC+ meeting will start at the top of the hour. A +400K bpd increase is likely to be rubber stamped.





WTI is back up to $67.80 from $67.40 on this.





The real story in the energy market though is natural gas, which has gone insane in Europe and is up 5% in the US today.

