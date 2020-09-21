Elon Musk says Tesla has 'a shot at record quarter'

Musk comments to Tesla employees ahead of the closing stages of Q3

A bit of a rallying cry by Musk as he tells Tesla employees that:





"We have a shot at a record quarter for vehicle deliveries, but will have to rally hard to achieve it. This is the most number of vehicles per day that we've ever had to deliver."

He's just urging them to make and sell as many electric cars as possible. This just adds to some colour surrounding the latest business situation with Tesla, then again Musk is known for spurring on employees in a similar manner as well in the past.





Following the surge in August, Tesla shares caught a bit of a scare early September but are still holding up despite some shakiness at the end of last week:



