EMA reportedly expected to approve use of Pfizer vaccine today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

NYT reports on the matter

This is very much an expected development since last week already and given the risk and dollar pullback on the day, I doubt the headline here will do much to overshadow things as we look towards the trading day ahead.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose