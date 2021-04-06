AFP reports, citing a top official at the EMA

That's not an encouraging headline following all the drama with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe over the past month or so. For now, there doesn't seem to be much cause for concern outside of Europe, but we'll see how this develops moving forward.

Update: There is word that the EMA may also issue an 'updated recommendation' following the meeting of its safety committee, which will be from today through to Friday.



