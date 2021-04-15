Australian March jobs report - Employment change +70.7K (vs. expected +35K) & Unemployment rate 5.6% (vs. expected 5.7%)
Jobs report from Australia for March 2021
Employment Change: +70.7K ... another huge beat
expected 35K, prior 88.7K
expected 5.7%, prior 5.8%
prior was 89.1K
prior was -0.5K
expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%
More:
- Underemployment rate (people with jobs but who would prefer more hours) decreased to 7.9% (prior 8.5%), lowest in nearly 7 years
- Monthly hours worked increased by 38 million hours
- employment-to-population ratio increased by 0.3 pts to 62.6%, and has increased by 0.1 pts from the same time last year
A solid report notwithstanding the full time job dip. As I update, AUD is off a touch, as is NZD, EUR, GBP ... USD move not AUD alone.
For background to this, previews:
- Australian employment report for March
- Australian jobs data due at 0130 Thursday 15 April 2021 - preview