Australian March jobs report - Employment change +70.7K (vs. expected +35K) & Unemployment rate 5.6% (vs. expected 5.7%)

Jobs report from Australia for March 2021



expected 35K, prior 88.7K Unemployment Rate: 5.6% and another beat

expected 5.7%, prior 5.8% Full-Time Employment Change: -20.8K - this will take some of the gloss off the result

prior was 89.1K Part-Time Employment Change: +91.5K

prior was -0.5K Participation Rate: 66.3% ... higher participation (66.3 is a record high) but nevertheless lower unemployment

expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1% More: Underemployment rate (people with jobs but who would prefer more hours) decreased to 7.9% (prior 8.5%), lowest in nearly 7 years

Monthly hours worked increased by 38 million hours

A solid report notwithstanding the full time job dip. As I update, AUD is off a touch, as is NZD, EUR, GBP ... USD move not AUD alone.





