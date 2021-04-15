Australian March jobs report - Employment change +70.7K (vs. expected +35K) & Unemployment rate 5.6% (vs. expected 5.7%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Jobs report from Australia for March 2021

Employment Change: +70.7K ...  another huge beat 

  • expected 35K, prior 88.7K

Unemployment Rate: 5.6% and another beat 

  • expected 5.7%, prior 5.8%

Full-Time Employment Change: -20.8K  - this will take some of the gloss off the result 

  • prior was 89.1K

Part-Time Employment Change: +91.5K  

  • prior was -0.5K

Participation Rate: 66.3% ... higher participation (66.3 is a record high) but nevertheless lower unemployment

  • expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%

More:
  • Underemployment rate (people with jobs but who would prefer more hours) decreased to 7.9% (prior 8.5%), lowest in nearly 7 years 
  • Monthly hours worked increased by 38 million hours
  •  employment-to-population ratio increased by 0.3 pts to 62.6%, and has increased by 0.1 pts from the same time last year
A solid report notwithstanding the full time job dip. As I update, AUD is off a touch, as is NZD, EUR, GBP ... USD move not AUD alone. 

For background to this, previews:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose