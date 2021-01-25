Equities paint a mixed picture ahead of North American trading

European equities in the red but US futures still keep higher

Stocks in Europe got off to a bright start but have given that all up now as we look towards North American trading. A snapshot of the major indices in Europe:





Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.7%







On the other hand, US futures are keeping higher for the most part though. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% after a bit of a stutter in the past half-hour but Nasdaq futures are still trading up by 0.9% currently:









That is allowing for a mixed picture for the dollar as well, as it keeps higher against the euro and franc while staying more flat against the yen and pound, and slightly trailing behind commodity currencies on the day now.





Despite a more tepid session in Europe so far, Wall Street may yet carry the tide of optimism over to the FX space later in the day and perhaps then only we will see some extension of the ranges at play for the moment.