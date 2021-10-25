Equities steady as investors keep the calm for now

No major moves in Europe thus far

European indices are faring decently in the morning session so far with no sudden or big moves since the open. The DAX is up 0.2% but the France's CAC 40 is down 0.1% while Italy's FTSE MIB is leading gains as it trades up 0.5% currently.





Looking at US futures, S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, while Dow futures are flat. That's indicative of a more guarded and tentative mood to kick start proceedings in the new week.





While things may appear to be steady and quiet now, that may not last too long as we will be getting a slew of key tech earnings in the coming days.





That may help to shake things up amid key central bank focus (BOC, BOJ, ECB) as well later in the week before getting to the pivotal FOMC meeting next week.