ERG meets with Boris Johnson as speculation of a breakthrough continues

Johnson will also meet with the DUP today

Headline risk is ultra-high right now in GBP as key Brexit figures meet with Boris Johnson. Leaders in the ERG are meeting with Boris Johnson at 10 Downing now.

He will also have a meeting with the DUP.

Irish PM Varadkar is also slated to hold a press conference shortly. Needless to say, the market is leaning towards some kind of positive outcome.

As I write this, The Guardian is reporting a draft could be published Wednesday.

"It is understood that the negotiating teams have agreed in principle that there will be a customs border down the Irish Sea. The arrangement was rejected by Theresa May as a deal that no British prime minister could accept," the report says.

