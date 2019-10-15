ERG meets with Boris Johnson as speculation of a breakthrough continues

Johnson will also meet with the DUP today

Headline risk is ultra-high right now in GBP as key Brexit figures meet with Boris Johnson. Leaders in the ERG are meeting with Boris Johnson at 10 Downing now.







He will also have a meeting with the DUP.





Irish PM Varadkar is also slated to hold a press conference shortly. Needless to say, the market is leaning towards some kind of positive outcome.





As I write this, The Guardian is reporting a draft could be published Wednesday.





"It is understood that the negotiating teams have agreed in principle that there will be a customs border down the Irish Sea. The arrangement was rejected by Theresa May as a deal that no British prime minister could accept," the report says.

