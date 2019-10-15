EU and UK negotiators closing in on a draft Brexit deal, hinges on DUP support

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Pound jumps on the headlines

Brexit negotiators are said to close to the draft of a legal text on a Brexit deal. However the draft is dependent on getting support from the DUP and after a tough meeting yesterday, that's not a given.

Bloomberg cites two people "with knowledge of the talks."

The pound jumped to the high of the day on the headline, up to 1.2737 from 1.2671.

I worry that this one is algo-driven. There have been similar reports today, including from the FT suggesting that a draft could come as soon as tomorrow.

