EU Barnier: Brexit talks are pause. Conditions for a deal are not met

after one week of intensive negotiations in London together with David Frost. We agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met



Pres. Von Der leyen and Prime Minister Johnson will discuss the state of play tomorrow afternoon

The UK's Frost has release the same statement as Barnier.



The GBPUSD has dipped on the headlines and trades down toward the close from yesterday at 1.34496. The low just reached 1.34506. Other support comes in at the 38.2% retracement at 1.3442 along with the high from December 1 and December 2 near 1.34408.







