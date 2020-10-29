EU chief says spread of coronavirus infections may overwhelm healthcare systems

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Von der Leyen is president of the European Commission on COVID-19 rising infections

  • Warns that the spread will overwhelm the healthcare system if we do not act quickly
  • EU will work for quick validation at EU level of rapid antigen tests
  • Commission made 220m EUR available to finance cross-border transfer of COVID-19 patients across EU countries


