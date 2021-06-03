EU official says he expects an Iran deal at next week's talks recommencement (but there is a but)
An official from the European Union, Enrique Mora, chief coordinator of the talks, is optimistic on an agreement next week:
- "I am sure that the next round will be the one in which we will finally get a deal,",
This is at odds with comments from senior diplomats from Britain, France and Germany, the group known as the E3:
- "We have continued to make progress and important parts of a future deal have now been fleshed out, but the most difficult decisions lie ahead. We have of course worked based on the principle of nothing is agreed to (until) all is agreed"
Talks are set to begin again on June 10, but that date is not firm.