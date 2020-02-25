EU publishes mandate for upcoming post-Brexit trade talks
The UK will publish theirs on Thursday
The full release can be found here. Essentially, the key thing in the mandate is that the EU has emphasised on the need for a 'level playing field' and they will likely call for that on several areas such as labour law and the environment - in exchange for ease of trade.
That will require the UK to be more closely aligned to current EU rules and is something that Boris Johnson has already ruled out time and time again over the past few weeks.
As such, expect the UK mandate that will be published on Thursday to emphasise the need for UK sovereignty and how they will be ready to walk away should the EU force the UK down a negotiating path that it does not wish to follow.
Tick tock, tick tock. Ten more months to go...