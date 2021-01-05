EU reportedly negotiating for up to 300 million more Pfizer vaccine doses

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the talks









This comes less than a week after the bloc boosted its original order of 200 million doses to 300 million doses.





Should the new deal go through, it would bring the total doses to 600 million and enough to vaccinate roughly 2/3 of the bloc's population (based on the two-dose regimen).





Just keep in mind though that European officials have come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to their handling of the vaccine rollout . So, while the news above may be encouraging, it remains to be seen how effective the execution may be.



