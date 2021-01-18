EU reportedly to seek extension to ratify Brexit trade deal

The EU looks to extend the deadline from the end of February to some time in April instead, according to RTE News

RTE's Europe editor, Tony Connelly, tweets on the matter:





The EU will seek an extension to the deadline by which the free trade agreement with the UK must be ratified, @rtenews has learned.



Two sources have said member states want to extend the deadline from the end of Feb to some time in April.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The idea of extending the ratification period is just to ensure that member states and the European Parliament will have more time to scrutinise the deal and allow for the text to be translated into 23 official languages within the region.

This is more of a formality but is just a reminder that the Brexit trade deal, while agreed upon and being applied provisionally as of now, still hasn't been formally ratified by the European Commission despite the lapse of the transition period.