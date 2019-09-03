EU to use Solidarity fund to support EU countries hit by a no-deal Brexit
The EU Commission is proposing to use the European solidarity fund to help EU countries hit by Brexit in a no-deal scenario
Reuters citing a document seen. More:
- Commission to propose wed to use the European globalisation adjustment fund to help eu workers who lose jobs due to a no-deal Brexit
- Propose to use all existing instruments for market support and direct financial support to EU farmers to mitigate worst impact of no deal Brexit on food markets
- EU commission to say wed that EU State aid rules offer flexible solutions for national support measures for smaller EU companies with large exposure to Britain
- EU Commission and Ireland continue to work together on ways to avoid a hard border on island of Ireland and protect EU single market in case of no-deal Brexit
- No-deal Brexit would have serious negative economic impact on EU and much worse for Britain, there would be no transition period
- After a no-deal Brexit, EU could only start talks on future ties once Britain addressed issue of EU citizens rights, honoured its financial obligations to EU, preserved good Friday agreement, peace on island of Ireland and integrity of EU single marketc
- EU commission sets up call centre, hotline for EU countries for coordination and expert advice in case of a no-deal Brexit
EU call centre hotline: