EUR/CHF presses to the downside

Money continues to flow into the Swiss franc on speculation about the world entering another global easing cycle.





The SNB has battled to get EUR/CHF higher for years but they're about to have another fight on their hands.



Weekly chart:





Watch out for any signs of buying if the pair breaks 1.1000. It was originally a drop through 1.1000 in 2011 that prompted the SNB to put in the 1.2000 floor.