EUR/USD climbs off the lows





The tone in risk assets is a bit better in the past hour and it's beginning to wear off on the FX market.







The euro has climbed to 1.1238 from a low of 1.1213. It's a similar story in the pound and commodity currencies.





In the stock market the move is a bit more pronounced with a rally to 3035 in the S&P 500 from a low of 2984 but at the time of writing, it's losing a bit of luster.