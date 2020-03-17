European bond yields continue to rise over the past week

10-year German bond yields rise to its highest levels in a month

Meanwhile, 10-year French and Spanish bond yields have both climbed to their highest levels since May 2019 to start the day. This comes as we also see Treasury yields rebound higher, with 10-year yields up by 10 bps to 0.82% currently.





It is tough to try and make sense with what is happening in the market because things change so quickly but I would argue that the selloff in European bonds isn't exactly a good sign for the euro currency in general.





I would say the rise in Treasury yields represents a bit of a disconnect because the move higher there reflects more closely the slightly better risk mood today - which is also helping USD/JPY to stay underpinned, alongside gains in the dollar today that is.



