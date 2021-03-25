European Commission President von der Leyen says we are at the start of a third wave of the virus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Admits the EU could have been much faster with progress on vaccinations

  • the situation is of great concern
  • vaccination is progressing steadily
  • on track to have 70% of adults vaccinated in EU by the end of Q2
(ps Q2 has not yet even started) 

  • Europe is the region that exports most vaccines worldwide and we invite others to match our openness
  • we have strong interest with the US to cooperate on keeping supply chains open

