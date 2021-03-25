European Commission President von der Leyen says we are at the start of a third wave of the virus
Admits the EU could have been much faster with progress on vaccinations
- the situation is of great concern
- vaccination is progressing steadily
- on track to have 70% of adults vaccinated in EU by the end of Q2
(ps Q2 has not yet even started)
- Europe is the region that exports most vaccines worldwide and we invite others to match our openness
- we have strong interest with the US to cooperate on keeping supply chains open