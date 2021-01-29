European Commission publishes contract signed with AstraZeneca on vaccine purchase

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The EU wants AstraZeneca to show accountability as the feud continues

The release can be found here. The irony is that when you scroll to Page 40 of the document, the monthly deliveries have been redacted. So, I'm not sure what is the point in all this if they're trying to sell themselves as the 'victim'.
