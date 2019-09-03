European Commission: Working assumption is that Brexit happens on 31 October
Latest comments by the European Commission - 3 September 2019
- No-deal Brexit is a distinct possibility
- No-deal Brexit remains a scenario we don't want
- Whenever there is progress in technical talks to be announced, we will announce it
- Says there has been progress on process in Brexit talks
- But still needs concrete proposals to replace backstop
Just a reminder that the clock continues to tick down in spite of all the hoo-ha in Westminster this week. Boris Johnson may be saying that they are still trying to come up with a deal but there hasn't been any change in the rhetoric from the European Union to suggest that a viable alternative to the backstop has been found.
And I would expect there not to be one otherwise it would've been figured out when Theresa May was in-charge of negotiations already.