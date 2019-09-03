European Commission: Working assumption is that Brexit happens on 31 October

Latest comments by the European Commission - 3 September 2019





No-deal Brexit is a distinct possibility

No-deal Brexit remains a scenario we don't want

Whenever there is progress in technical talks to be announced, we will announce it

Says there has been progress on process in Brexit talks

But still needs concrete proposals to replace backstop

Just a reminder that the clock continues to tick down in spite of all the hoo-ha in Westminster this week. Boris Johnson may be saying that they are still trying to come up with a deal but there hasn't been any change in the rhetoric from the European Union to suggest that a viable alternative to the backstop has been found.





And I would expect there not to be one otherwise it would've been figured out when Theresa May was in-charge of negotiations already.



