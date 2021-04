Risk keeps in a better spot to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.5%



Spain IBEX +0.3%

This keeps with the more positive mood also seen in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 0.6%, Nasdaq futures up 0.8% and Dow futures up 0.3% on the day.





10-year Treasury yields are also marked higher, up 3 bps to near 1.64% currently.