European equities a little lower to start the day

A slightly softer start to begin proceedings

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

The overall risk tone remains more cautious although we are seeing bond yields keep more steady on the session so far today. US 10-year yields are a little higher at around 1.59% but the market appears to be indecisive amid the flurry coronavirus headlines for now.





USD/JPY is a tad higher at around 109.83 but isn't running away with gains whatsoever, with the 110.00 level still helping to put a lid on price action since last week.





Besides the aussie, the movement among major currencies continues to be rather tepid but the pound has backed off a little from 1.2900 to test the 100-day moving average again.



