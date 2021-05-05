European equities higher at the open today

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

This follows a dreadful session yesterday, which missed out on a late bounce in value stocks in the US - which saw the Dow close marginally higher. US futures are also keeping steadier in general today, so that is helping with the risk mood somewhat.