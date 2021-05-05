European equities higher at the open today
A bit of a catch-up for European stocks
- Eurostoxx +0.7%
- Germany DAX +0.9%
- France CAC 40 +0.5%
- UK FTSE +0.6%
- Spain IBEX +0.9%
This follows a dreadful session yesterday, which missed out on a late bounce in value stocks in the US - which saw the Dow close marginally higher. US futures are also keeping steadier in general today, so that is helping with the risk mood somewhat.
S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, Dow futures up 0.2%.