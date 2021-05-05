European equities higher at the open today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of a catch-up for European stocks

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.9%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.6%
  • Spain IBEX +0.9%
This follows a dreadful session yesterday, which missed out on a late bounce in value stocks in the US - which saw the Dow close marginally higher. US futures are also keeping steadier in general today, so that is helping with the risk mood somewhat.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, Dow futures up 0.2%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose