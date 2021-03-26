European equities kick start the day on a firmer note

European indices keep higher to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

This builds on the more positive risk mood since Asian trading, with US futures also holding modestly higher on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.3% to get the session underway.





USD/JPY is also extending higher as Treasury yields steepen, with the pair now up to 109.40 as 10-year yields rise by 1.7 bps to 1.65% on the day.



