European equities little changed at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones to kick start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE flat
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
Major currencies are also keeping little changed for the most part with the dollar holding steadier as we get things underway.

EUR/USD is now trading back to 1.2200 after a slight nudge towards 1.2220 earlier, keeping below its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2209. That said, the pair is still trading within a 29 pips range so far on the day.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are still keeping lower after the retreat yesterday, down 1.9 bps to 1.11% while S&P 500 futures are also not much changed, up 0.1%.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose