European equities little changed at the open

Tepid tones to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Major currencies are also keeping little changed for the most part with the dollar holding steadier as we get things underway.





EUR/USD is now trading back to 1.2200 after a slight nudge towards 1.2220 earlier, keeping below its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2209. That said, the pair is still trading within a 29 pips range so far on the day.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are still keeping lower after the retreat yesterday, down 1.9 bps to 1.11% while S&P 500 futures are also not much changed, up 0.1%.



