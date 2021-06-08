European equities little changed to kick start the day
Flattish tones for the time being
- Eurostoxx flat
- Germany DAX flat
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.1%
Not a whole lot is going on to start the session with US futures also little changed in general. S&P 500 futures are flat while Nasdaq futures are up 0.1%, Dow futures down 0.1%.
That is also not leaving much for major currencies to work with as the dollar keeps steadier but holding in narrow ranges to get things underway.