Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

It is a bit of a mixed start to the new week in Europe after some decent gains posted yesterday. The risk mood remains more tentative if anything else, awaiting the return of Wall St later today. US futures are little changed so far, with S&P 500 futures flat.