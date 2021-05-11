European equities marked lower at the open
A rough day beckons for Europe
- Eurostoxx -1.0%
- Germany DAX -1.3%
- France CAC 40 -1.1%
- UK FTSE -1.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.9%
This continues the defensive mood from US trading yesterday, with US futures also on the backfoot today as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.7% currently. Dow futures are down slightly by 0.2%.
So far, major currencies are still keeping some calm with 10-year Treasury yields holding around 1.60% but just be mindful that it doesn't take much to tip the scales towards being more risk averse given the mood in equities at the moment.