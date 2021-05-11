European equities marked lower at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A rough day beckons for Europe

  • Eurostoxx -1.0%
  • Germany DAX -1.3%
  • France CAC 40 -1.1%
  • UK FTSE -1.1%
  • Spain IBEX -0.9%
This continues the defensive mood from US trading yesterday, with US futures also on the backfoot today as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.7% currently. Dow futures are down slightly by 0.2%.

So far, major currencies are still keeping some calm with 10-year Treasury yields holding around 1.60% but just be mindful that it doesn't take much to tip the scales towards being more risk averse given the mood in equities at the moment.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose