European equities marked lower at the open

A rough day beckons for Europe

Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.3%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -1.1%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

This continues the defensive mood from US trading yesterday, with US futures also on the backfoot today as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.7% currently. Dow futures are down slightly by 0.2%.





So far, major currencies are still keeping some calm with 10-year Treasury yields holding around 1.60% but just be mindful that it doesn't take much to tip the scales towards being more risk averse given the mood in equities at the moment.



