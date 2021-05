Risk keeps more defensive as yields pull higher

Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -1.0%

Spain IBEX -0.8% The risk mood keeps on the defensive to start the session, with US futures also slipping. Nasdaq futures are down 0.8% at the lows now with yields inching a little higher.





10-year Treasury yields are up slightly to 1.654% while German 10-year yields are up to fresh two-year highs close to -0.08% currently.