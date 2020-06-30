European equities mildly higher to start the day

A very light positive tilt at the open

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

The DAX opened strongly with around 0.5% gains but that has quickly been pared back in the first few minutes as the risk mood remains more tepid overall. US futures are still down by about 0.2% to 0.3% and that is keeping investors more cautious for now.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is still more bid with AUD/USD keeping at the lows around 0.6854 and EUR/USD holding just above 1.1200.



