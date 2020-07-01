European equities more mixed so far as risk struggles for firm direction

Deutsche Boerse still experiencing problems with its Xetra system

Eurostoxx +0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Italy MIB flat

The problems with the Xetra is also having an impact on liquidity so it's tough to read into any of the moves right now within the European equities space.





US futures are keeping lower by around 0.1% to 0.2% after having briefly pared losses in the past hour, so that continues to hint that the market is still a little unsettled for now.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is mildly lower now against the likes of the aussie, kiwi and yen in particular. Meanwhile, cable has also moved off earlier lows to trade closer to flat levels but at session highs just above the 1.2400 handle.



