European equities open firmer to start the day

The risk-on march continues to push forward

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

US futures are also seen up by ~0.5% as we get things going on the session, as stocks are continuing to keep in a better mood following Fed chair Powell's speech yesterday.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is down near session lows currently as the market is carrying on with the bigger picture narrative of the Fed keeping rates lower for longer. That said, the move in Treasuries is something to be mindful about.





But for now, the dollar is pretty much reacting to the risk mood as the party continues.



