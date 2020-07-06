European equities open higher to kick start the day

The positive risk tones continue to play out

Eurostoxx +1.6%

Germany DAX +1.9%

France CAC 40 +2.0%

UK FTSE +2.0%

Spain IBEX +2.5%

This comes on the back of strong risk-on vibes from Asian trading, with Chinese equities finishing the day with a flourish amid a surge in trading volume as well. The Shanghai Composite ends the day with 5.7% gains, its best one-day rally since 2015:









The CSI 300 index also had its best day since February 2019 and closes at a 5-year high:







