European equities open higher to kick start the day

The positive risk tones continue to play out

  • Eurostoxx +1.6%
  • Germany DAX +1.9%
  • France CAC 40 +2.0%
  • UK FTSE +2.0%
  • Spain IBEX +2.5%
This comes on the back of strong risk-on vibes from Asian trading, with Chinese equities finishing the day with a flourish amid a surge in trading volume as well. The Shanghai Composite ends the day with 5.7% gains, its best one-day rally since 2015:
SHCOMP
The CSI 300 index also had its best day since February 2019 and closes at a 5-year high:

CSI300

