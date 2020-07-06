European equities open higher to kick start the day
The positive risk tones continue to play out
- Eurostoxx +1.6%
- Germany DAX +1.9%
- France CAC 40 +2.0%
- UK FTSE +2.0%
- Spain IBEX +2.5%
This comes on the back of strong risk-on vibes from Asian trading, with Chinese equities finishing the day with a flourish amid a surge in trading volume as well. The Shanghai Composite ends the day with 5.7% gains, its best one-day rally since 2015:
The CSI 300 index also had its best day since February 2019 and closes at a 5-year high: