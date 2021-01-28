European equities open lower as the risk mood stays sour to start the session

European indices marked lower at the open

Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.1% Risk aversion continues to take hold of the market on the day as investors brace themselves for another rough session potentially after the tumble yesterday.





An overdue correction among the broader market? Meme stocks causing chaos in terms of general sentiment? VIX climbing to its highest levels since the election?





Perhaps it is all of that put together that is contributing to the softer risk mood for now.





In turn, this is keeping the dollar bid across the board with commodity currencies the laggards as we get things going in European morning trade.