European equities open mixed to start the day

A bit of mixed tones observed across the board

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Despite some mixed performances to start the session, the risk mood is keeping more calm for now with US futures seen up by ~0.4% still. That is keeping markets in a slightly better spot with the dollar continuing to stay pressured across the board.





Spanish stocks are weighed lower amid the tightening of quarantine measures for Spanish travelers as announced by the UK and Norway.





There has been little change in major currencies over the past few hours, with EUR/USD still seen at 1.1707 currently and AUD/USD just under earlier highs at 0.7135.



