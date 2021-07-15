European equities open on a softer note
The risk mood is tilted more towards the softer side to start the session
- Eurostoxx -0.4%
- Germany DAX -0.4%
- France CAC 40 -0.3%
- UK FTSE -0.2%
- Spain IBEX -0.6%
US futures are still keeping more mixed, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, while Dow futures lag being down 0.3%.
10-year Treasury yields are also lower by nearly 3 bps at 1.327% so that is keeping the market slightly cautious as we get things underway in European trading.