European equities open on a softer note

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk mood is tilted more towards the softer side to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.4%
  • Germany DAX -0.4%
  • France CAC 40 -0.3%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.6%
US futures are still keeping more mixed, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.2%, while Dow futures lag being down 0.3%.

10-year Treasury yields are also lower by nearly 3 bps at 1.327% so that is keeping the market slightly cautious as we get things underway in European trading.
