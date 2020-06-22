European equities open on a softer note to start the day

European equities trail at the opening stages today

Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Not the best of starts to the day as virus jitters are still at play here, with major indices also playing a bit of catch up to the losses sustained by US stocks at the end of last week.









Despite the softer sentiment above, the risk mood is a bit more mixed with a slightly better tilt as US futures are keeping around 0.4% higher currently.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are on the back foot but nothing too overwhelming as we get things going on the session.



