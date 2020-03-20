European equities open with solid gains to start the day
A positive start to the European morning
- Eurostoxx +2.2%
- Germany DAX +5.5%
- France CAC 40 +2.5%
- UK FTSE +2.0%
- Spain IBEX +3.9%
The risk mood keeps more positive as we see Asian equities pass on the baton to Europe, with the Hang Seng index closing up by 5.1% today.
Just about everything is working in favour of risk and the calmer mood, with the dollar faltering as funding pressures are deemed to have eased while US futures and the bond market are also playing ball as we start the session.