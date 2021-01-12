European equities pare gains as sentiment stays rather mixed on the session

DAX turns flat as European equities give up opening gains

Elsewhere, US futures are still holding on to slight gains with S&P 500 futures up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3%. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are nudging a little higher again as it is up 1.2 bps to 1.158% currently.





Precious metals are also keeping a modest advance so far, with gold up 0.9% to $1,861 and silver up by over 2% to $25.50 at the moment. Oil is another notable mover as we see price climb by 1.6% to $53.10 - highest levels in ten months.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping more mixed as the euro trades flat against the greenback while the pound is leading gains after BOE Bailey's comments.





EUR/GBP is testing minor support at 0.8932-53 currently while GBP/USD gains are limited closer to the 1.3600 handle.





Commodity currencies are also posting slight gains but nothing too notable. AUD/USD moved up to a high of 0.7741 from 0.7710 earlier but failed to keep a break above its 200-hour moving average @ 0.7727 for the time being.





On the balance of things, perhaps the worsening virus situation is presenting a headwind for European assets this morning. Otherwise, there is a slight hint of a risk-on tilt in what looks to be a bit of a turnaround compared to trading yesterday.



