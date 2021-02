On the week:

UK FTSE 100 +0.8%

German DAX -0.4%



French CAC 40 +1.4%

Italy MIB -1.0%

Spain IBEX +1.4%



When you factor in currency, the FTSE 100 was the strongest on the week. The market itself is fighting against GBP strength, but there is a lot to like in this chart, particularly for foreign investors: