European equity close: Strong start to the week
Great start for European equities
With the US on holiday, Europe had the spotlight all to itself today and European stock markets put up a strong start with the Stoxx 600 up 0.7%.
- UK FTSE 100 +0.7%
- German DAX +1.0%
- French CAC +0.8%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
- Italy MIB +0.8%
Stocks generally finished at the highs of the day.
Here's a look at the DAX, which looked like it would break higher in August but is consolidating just above the old range instead.