European equity close: Strong start to the week

Great start for European equities

With the US on holiday, Europe had the spotlight all to itself today and European stock markets put up a strong start with the Stoxx 600 up 0.7%.

  • UK FTSE 100 +0.7%
  • German DAX +1.0%
  • French CAC +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
  • Italy MIB +0.8%
Stocks generally finished at the highs of the day.

Here's a look at the DAX, which looked like it would break higher in August but is consolidating just above the old range instead.
