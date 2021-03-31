European equity close: UK lags to end a strong quarter

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Closing changes for European equities:

  • UK FTSE 100 -0.7%
  • German DAX -0.1%
  • French CAC -0.3%
  • Italy MIB +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.6%
On the month:

  • UK FTSE 100 +3.9%
  • German DAX +8.9%
  • French CAC +6.5%
  • Italy MIB +8.0%
  • Spain IBEX +4.5%
The euro's 3% drop in the month sapped some of those gains for foreign investors but it was still a great month.

On the quarter:

  • UK FTSE 100 +4.3%
  • German DAX +9.4%
  • French CAC +9.4%
  • Italy MIB +11.0%
  • Spain IBEX +6.5%
The story of the year so far is the botched eurozone rollout of vaccines and resurgent cases plus lockdowns. Yet the numbers in the equity market tell a different story. The euro is down about 4% ytd versus the dollar.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose