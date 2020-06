Down at the off

Eurostoxx -0.53% Dax -0.15% French (CAC) 40 -0.43% UK FTSE -0.18%

European equity markets open lower again today as the market is still undecided which direction to move in post US jobs report on Friday and the Fed's upcoming meeting on Wednesday.

We are seeing some mild bids into the USD alongside the JPY and the CHF as gentle risk off tones greet Europe as it wakes.