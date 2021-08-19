European indices bleeding heavily in the morning session so far

It has been a dismal start to the day for equities

Eurostoxx -2.1%

Germany DAX -1.9%

France CAC 40 -2.8%

UK FTSE -2.2%

Spain IBEX -1.5%

Italy FTSE MIB -2.2% Those are some chunky losses as risk aversion is the name of the game so far in European morning trade, with there being a flight to safety to bonds. US futures are also marked down by roughly 1%, adding to the two-day loss streak this week.





Dollar bids are reinforcing the negative risk sentiment today, keeping broader markets on edge as the greenback tracks to fresh highs this year against the euro, aussie, and kiwi.





That said, for European equities, this seems to be merely a bit of a mild hiccup considering how things have been playing out over the past few months. Just look at the DAX:



