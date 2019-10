Dax: -1.05%

UK FTSE: -0.13%

Euro Stoxx: -0.77%

France 40 (CAC): -0.74

IBEX:-1.00%

Italian FTSE:-0.94%

Brexit risk, US/China talks looking bleaker have all weighed on sentiment. Meanwhile, gold and silver up +0.60% and +0.50% respectively. GBPUSD approaching key support at 1.2200. The USDJPY yen sold off on risk off flows (JPY strength) through 107.00 and AUDJPY making its way down to 72.00 and key daily support.