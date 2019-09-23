European equites fall on weak PMI's
Risk off tone enters the market
- UK FTSE -0.39%
- French 40 -0.74%
- Dax -1.32%
- Italian FTSE -0.98%
Weak manufacturing PMI's are now filtering through to service PMI's and that is weighing on equites. Risk is in the balance now after these weak PMI's. See the feed below for the latest readings. With US-China trade tensions part of the original source of core eurozone manufacturing these results may re-ignite global growth sentiment concerns for today. Watch this space. EURUSD currently at 1.0978 having recovered off recent lows, but that is likely to just be a dead cat bounce. Expecting test of daily support for the EURUSD now.