European indices seen lower so far on the session

Risk trades are still being pressured towards the end of the week

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5% That follows the more defensive tones seen in US futures so far on the day as well. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, Dow futures down 0.4%.





Overall sentiment is continuing to keep some pressure on commodity currencies, with the loonie in particular down by over 100 pips against the dollar as USD/CAD continues its march towards 1.3000 on the week.





All things considered, it is tough to see broader sentiment turning on a Friday - especially one in the context of this week - but perhaps US equities may see a late comeback (as has been the case typically) through dip buying activity before the week ends.